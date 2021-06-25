Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.72 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.