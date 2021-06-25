Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 2.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.49. 4,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,601. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In related news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

