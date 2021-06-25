Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $13.43 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Colfax makes up about 2.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Colfax worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 179,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $4,234,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colfax by 24.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,249. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

