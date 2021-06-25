Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80,964 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.33% of AAR worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.23 and a beta of 1.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

