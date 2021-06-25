Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,936. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

