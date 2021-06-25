Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 3.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

