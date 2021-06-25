Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,643 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 1.18% of Powell Industries worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,936. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

