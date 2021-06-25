Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,678 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 476,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $466.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

