Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 3.2% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 22.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 146.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 802,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 477,060 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 561.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 93,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.28. 145,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,443,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

