Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 179,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

