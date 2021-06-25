Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.70. 14,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,502. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $362.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

