Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Purchases 3,450 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. LKQ comprises about 1.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,756,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,908,000 after purchasing an additional 344,505 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in LKQ by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 430,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 50,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.