Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Purchases 65,581 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6,691.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $2,897,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.06. 42,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

