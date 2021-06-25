Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Post accounts for about 1.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.12% of Post worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.99. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,367. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

