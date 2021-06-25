Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 2.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.07% of Markel worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $28,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

MKL traded up $16.12 on Friday, hitting $1,190.10. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

