Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 17,603 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 5,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,342. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,167,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,355,807.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $42,116,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

