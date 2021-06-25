Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 6,230 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for about 2.7% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 1.21% of DMC Global worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BOOM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

