Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,328,000 after buying an additional 85,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $222.23. 85,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,603. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $221.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

