Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 12,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,384. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

