Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

