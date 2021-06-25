Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.57

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 29458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.
A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.