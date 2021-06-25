Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.57

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 29458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of research firms have commented on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

