VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,442,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after buying an additional 753,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,519,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,537,000 after buying an additional 554,488 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,306,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 491,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,642,000 after buying an additional 406,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

