Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned 5.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $286,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 14,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

