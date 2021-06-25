Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Reduced by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,257. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

