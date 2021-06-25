Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,227 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.22 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.