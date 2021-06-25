Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.99

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 2709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84.
In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
