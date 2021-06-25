Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.99

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 2709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.68, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

