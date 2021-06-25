VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.45% of VBI Vaccines worth $43,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 635,185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 149,175 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

