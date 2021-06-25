Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.22. Vedanta shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 1,885 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.
About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
