Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $13.77

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.77, but opened at $14.22. Vedanta shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 1,885 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Vedanta by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

