Velas Reaches Market Cap of $98.74 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $98.74 million and approximately $507,911.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001385 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

