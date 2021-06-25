Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $36,768.78 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,941. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

