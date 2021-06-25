Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $543.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.82 million and the lowest is $542.55 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNTR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $536.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

