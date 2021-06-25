Venus Reward Token Reaches Market Cap of $37.08 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and $823,775.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00596944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

