Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCYT. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.