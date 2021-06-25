VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 2.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $229.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

