Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss Sells 12,807 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,592. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

