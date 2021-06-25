Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.97

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 42590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 135.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

