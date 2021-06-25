Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.60% of Veritone worth $43,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

