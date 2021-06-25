Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 790,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,957,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,807,000 after buying an additional 2,134,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,553. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

