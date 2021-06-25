Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Verso worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Verso by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verso Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

