Verso (NYSE:VRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.30

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 930664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $595.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

