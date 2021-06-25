Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.15 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002087 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.11 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,699.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.16 or 0.05817724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.01450385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.92 or 0.00400384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00126439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.31 or 0.00625604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00390615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007440 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039630 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,614,322 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

