Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 938.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $250,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 265.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

