Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1,755.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.88% of Vertiv worth $132,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vertiv by 7,188.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 127,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vertiv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 125,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

