VerusCoin Price Reaches $1.01 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $63.24 million and $32,604.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00159494 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.67 or 1.00293640 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,913,505 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

