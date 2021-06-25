Vesper Price Hits $7.51 on Top Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $30.18 million and $636,150.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $7.51 or 0.00023313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00046427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00099702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00163594 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,268.71 or 1.00224184 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,020,151 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

