Viacoin Hits One Day Volume of $156,037.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Viacoin has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $156,037.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00401266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,510 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

