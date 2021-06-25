VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

