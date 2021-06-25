VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Reaches $22.38 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $22.38 million and approximately $199,102.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

