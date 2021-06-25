Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 140.52% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 81,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,694. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $877.66 million, a P/E ratio of 541.77 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

