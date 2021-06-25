Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.
TSE:VFF traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.28. 327,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,874. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.35. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,662.00.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.