Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:VFF traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.28. 327,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,874. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.35. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,662.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

